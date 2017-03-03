TSX ekes out week high on oil gains, possible U.S. rate hike

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to its highest close in a week as oil prices gained and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengthening of the Canadian economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index hit a three-week low on Tuesday but recovered to end the week 0.5 per cent higher as some of the country's major banks and energy companies reported stronger-than-expected earnings.

"You are seeing (growth) on the earnings side at the corporate level but you are also seeing it on the economy side as well," said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.

"You are having underlying stronger economic growth in Canada and I think that's helped the market."

Data on Thursday showed Canada's economy grew at a 2.6 per cent annualized rate in the fourth quarter, faster than economists had expected.

The TSX closed up 71.85 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 15,608.50, its highest close since Feb. 23.

Last week the TSX reached a record high of 15,943.09. It has gained 2.1 per cent this year after climbing 17.5 per cent in 2016.

The most influential movers on the day included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), which added 3.2 per cent to $41.81, extending Thursday's sharp jump after posting stronger-than-expected earnings.

The energy group climbed 0.8 per cent overall as oil prices rose.

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 72 cents higher at $53.33 a barrel as a weaker U.S. dollar encouraged buying.

The financials group gained 0.5 per cent, with Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO up 1.6 per cent to $79.96 and Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO adding 0.9 per cent to $69.26.

TD reported earnings this week that beat forecasts. Its U.S. exposure is seen as a positive.

Canada's banks are already seeing the benefits of pro-growth policies pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump, executives said, with expectations of tax cuts, lighter regulation and fiscal stimulus boosting market confidence.

The Fed is set to raise interest rates this month and on track to lift them further later this year, Yellen signaled.

Higher rates could help boost the net interest margins of banks.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher, with industrials rising 0.6 per cent as railroad stocks climbed, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 per cent.

TransAlta Corp TA.TO advanced 6.1 per cent to $7.48 after the utility reported quarterly earnings.