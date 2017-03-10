TSX ends barely higher despite TD tumble

Canada's benchmark stock index ended barely higher on Friday, with sharp gains for gold miners offset by a slump in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) after CBC News reported that its employees were being pressured to meet high sales revenue goals.

Shares in TD, Canada's No. 2 lender, closed down 5.6 per cent at $66.00, its biggest one-day decline since early 2009, after CBC said hundreds of current and former TD employees had responded with corroboration of an earlier report about the bank's tactics.

"I would assume that if these allegations are true then it's going to become a bigger story and you're going to see the regulators and the government take a look at TD is going to be dragged through the mud," said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

“The environment described in the media report is very much at odds with how we run our business, and we don't recognize it from our own perspective, experience or assessments,” wrote TD spokesperson Alison Ford in an email to BNN. “To uphold our commitment to doing the right thing, we have procedures in place designed to monitor sales practices and to detect any issues if they do arise. While we are confident our organization does not encourage or permit the type of behaviour [described in the CBC report], if we became aware of such instances occurring, it would be unacceptable to us.”

Ford declined to comment on whether any TD employees have been fired as a result of the allegations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 9.84 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,506.68. It lost 0.7 per cent on the week.

Of the index's 10 main groups, just financials and energy ended in negative territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by more than three to one.

The energy group slipped 0.1 per cent, as oil prices slumped to close out the biggest three-day loss in a year.

Element Fleet Management Corp declined 7.6 per cent to $13.06 as several banks downgraded or trimmed their price targets on the company after it reported quarterly earnings.

U.S. MARKETS

U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.

Indexes ended lower for the week, however, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq breaking a six-week streak of gains.

Government data showed 235,000 jobs were added in the public and private sectors in February, far exceeding economists' average estimate of 190,000.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen signaled last week the U.S. central bank is set to raise rates this month if employment and other economic data hold up. The Fed meets March 14-15.

With inflation edging up closer to the Fed's two per cent target, traders were pricing in a 92 per cent chance of a rate increase at the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting next week, up from 85 per cent before the data.

Gains were broad-based, though the utilities index , which fell sharply earlier in the week and lost 1.2 per cent for the period, was the day's best-performing sector, ending up 0.8 per cent.

At the same time, the S&P financial index, which has risen sharply on prospects of further rate hikes, ended flat, and strategists said the market has likely already priced in a March rate move.

"The strong [payrolls] number was a welcome surprise. It was a confirmation labor markets are holding up," said Jeffrey Kravetz, regional investment director at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.

"The reaction is not huge because the market was expecting a good number."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 44.79 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 20,902.98, the S&P 500 gained 7.73 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,372.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.92 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 5,861.73.

For the week, the Dow was down 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq was down 0.2 per cent.

Friday marked the 50th day of Donald Trump's U.S. presidency. Since he took office, the Dow has broken above 21,000 and the S&P 500 has crossed $20 trillion in market value on bets he would usher in tax cuts, simpler regulations and higher infrastructure spending.

Still, the lack of detail on Trump's plans and other issues have helped temper the post-election rally, along with valuations that some consider lofty.

"In the short term we're a little bit cautious [in stocks] because valuations are stretched. But as long as the economic data keeps improving and without inflation being an issue, any weakness becomes an opportunity to add [to equity longs]," said Sameer Samana, global quantitative and technical strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St Louis.

Shares of U.S. hospital operators fell a day after the Republican plan backed by Trump to overhaul Obamacare cleared its first hurdles in Congress.

While passage of the bill remains uncertain, some analysts believe the bill will go through. Tenet Healthcare shares fell 5.3 per cent.

Finisar Corp shares fell 22.7 per cent after the network equipment maker gave disappointing revenue and profit forecasts for the current quarter.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.39-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 42 new 52-week highs and five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 36 new lows.

About 6.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, close to the 7.0 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.

With files from BNN