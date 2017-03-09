Canada's main stock index ended flat on Thursday as a rebound in energy led by Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), after sharp losses the day before, offset losses for the financial sector.

Canadian Natural Resources jumped 9.8 per cent to $43.31 after reaching a deal to buy most of the Canadian oil sands assets of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.N) for US$7.25 billion.

"That's a pretty smart move ... to pick up some more assets when the price is still fairly cheap," said Marcus Xu, president and director of M.Y. Capital Management Corp.

The overall energy group rallied 1.6 per cent even as oil prices fell. U.S. crude oil futures settled US$1 lower at US$49.28 a barrel as record U.S. crude inventories fed doubts about whether Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-led supply cuts would reduce a global glut.

Despite Thursday's gains, the energy group has fallen more than 10 per cent since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it posted its lowest close since September.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 0.14 of a point at 15,496.84.

Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 per cent as lower metal prices offset gains for fertilizer shares.

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO) rose 2.9 per cent to $23.49, and merger partner Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) gained 2.9 per cent to $131.18 on prospects of less competition in the potash market.

Gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,203.5 an ounce and copper prices declined 1.3 per cent to US$5,689.85 a ton as investors braced for a potential Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.

Xu expects the recent weakening trend for commodities to continue to weigh on Canada's commodity-linked stock market ahead of the Fed decision.

The heavyweight financials group fell 0.3 per cent even as bond yields climbed after European Central President Mario Draghi acknowledged economic improvement in the euro zone.

Investors are taking profits in bank shares after they had a "nice run," Xu said.

Dorel Industries Inc (DIIb.TO) tumbled 7.4 per cent to $32.00 after the global consumer products company reported fourth-quarter results.

U.S. MARKETS

A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.

The day marked the eight-year anniversary of the current bull market, the second-longest ever. Some strategists expect it to continue with the help of stronger earnings, lower taxes and a corporate-friendly administration in Washington.

The S&P 500's slight gain came after three straight days of losses. A frenetic post-election rally on bets of reduced regulation and tax cuts under President Donald Trump has been losing steam as investors fret over valuations and the possibility of the Federal Reserve raising rates more aggressively.

The market is going through a Shealthy consolidation following the recent streak of record highs, said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

"Consolidation after reaching a new high is not a bad thing, she said. "The market is waiting on the employment number [Friday] and the FOMC meeting next week."

The S&P 500 energy index rose 0.6 per cent, snapping two days of big losses, even as crude prices slid nearly two per cent.

Helping the market early in the day was a report that showed the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to 243,000 last week, but remained below 300,000 for the 105th week.

Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show 190,000 jobs were added in the U.S. private and public sectors in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 2.46 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 20,858.19, the S&P 500 gained 1.89 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,364.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.26 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 5,838.81.

Stronger economic data has prompted hawkish rhetoric from several Fed officials, leading traders to price in a near 90-per-cent chance of a quarter-point rate increase next week.

The S&P 500 financial index, which had boosted the market earlier in the day, cut gains in afternoon trading and ended up 0.3 per cent.

Asked whether Trump still backs his campaign pledge to restore the Glass-Steagall Act, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that he did. The law, which separated commercial and investment banking, was repealed in 1999 and, if reinstated, would mainly apply to larger banks.

"Financials have been a massive leadership group, and a lot of it has been built on deregulation" promises, said Michael ORRourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"Maybe the sector has gotten ahead of itself," he said, adding that more details are needed from the new administration.

The European Central Bank stood firm on its stimulus program but said there was no longer a sense of urgency in taking further action to counter deflation.

Johnson & Johnson was up 1.5 per cent after Jefferies raised its price target on the healthcare conglomerate's stock.

About 7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, roughly matching the daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.

NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancing ones by a 2.40-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.41-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 64 new highs and 58 new lows.