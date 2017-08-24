23m ago
TSX ends higher as Fairfax gains offset CIBC losses
Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, with a sharp jump in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO) after it sold a Singapore insurer offset by a fall in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) after it reported earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 13.00 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 15,076.16.
