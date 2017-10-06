TSX ends lower as oil drags energy shares

Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday after touching a seven-month high in the previous session, as energy stocks, hurt by the three-percent drop in oil prices, drove the weaker finish.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 47.98 points, or 0.3 per cent, to finish at 15,728.32. Half of the index's 10 key sectors ceded ground.

The TSX closed at 15,776.30 on Thursday, its highest finish since Feb. 23, and added about 0.6 per cent on the week, extending a month long rally that has helped bring the index back into positive territory for the year.

"The first eight months were pretty disappointing for the Canadian market compared to the U.S. September's been very good, so it's starting to catch up here," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) were the most influential decliners on the index. Suncor fell 1.2 per cent to $43.5, while Canadian Natural Resources declined 2.1 per cent to $41.12. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) dropped 3.1 per cent to $12.05.

Oil and gas companies slumped 1.9 per cent on oil prices that fell on profit-taking as well as renewed jitters about excess supply. Crude prices snapped a multiweek bull run, with U.S. crude settling at US$49.29 a barrel, down 2.95 per cent.

The heavily weighted financial sector slipped 0.2 per cent, while industrials fell 0.4 per cent.

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) rose 0.9 per cent to $2.21 even as the U.S. Commerce Department notched up proposed trade duties on the Canadian plane maker's CSeries jets to nearly 300 percent, affirming Boeing Co's complaint that Bombardier received illegal subsidies and dumped the planes at "absurdly low" prices.

The materials group, home to mining and other resource companies, added 0.2 per cent as gold miners rebounded. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) rallied 5.7 per cent to $17.46.

Element Fleet Management (EFN.TO) was the most influential gainer on the positive side. The stock surged 10.4 per cent to end at $9.98 on market talk of activist investors agitating for change. A company representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 138 to 107, for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the downside.

Nine issues on the index posted a new 52-week high, while two posted new 52-week lows.