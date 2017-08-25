{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    TSX ends slightly lower as Tahoe's tumble outweighs HBC bump

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday, as Tahoe Resources Inc plunged after a Guatemalan court upheld a halt at its top mine and retailer Hudson's Bay Co and construction company Aecon Group Inc surged on word each are considering strategic options.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed 20.17 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 15,055.99. The index gained 0.7 percent on the week. 

