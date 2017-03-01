49m ago
TSX enjoys biggest percentage gain since July as financials lead
Reuters,
Canada's benchmark stock index on Wednesday posted its biggest percentage gain since July as its financial services group cheered prospects of a March rate hike from the Federal Reserve, while resource, industrial and consumer shares also climbed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 200.44 points, or 1.30 per cent, at 15,599.68. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher.
