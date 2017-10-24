TORONTO - Canada's main stock index extended its recent gains, rising broadly on Tuesday, with Canadian National Railway and financial stocks leading some of the advance.

At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.82 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 15,902.58.

The index, which notched its sixth straight week of gains last week, rose as high as 15,922.19 earlier in the session, putting it within striking distance of the index's record of 15,943.09, reached on Feb. 21.

Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were on positive ground, with utilities and healthcare the only declining groups.

CN, Canada's largest rail operator, added 1.4 per cent to $104.89 ahead of its earnings, due after markets close. The overall industrials sector added 0.7 per cent.

Canadian Natural Resources rose 1.6 per cent to $41.79, while the broader energy group climbed 0.4 percent. Oil prices were higher after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it was determined to end a supply glut and forecasters were expecting a further drop in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.6 per cent to US$52.23 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.5 per cent to US$57.63.

Banks and other financial services was up 0.4 per cent, with some Canada's top banks marking influential, but modest gains.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1 per cent. Fertilizer maker, Potash Corp rose 1.7 per cent to $24.825, while Agrium Inc also advanced 1.7 per cent to $138.55.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd was up 1 per cent to US$15.07 after Barclays raised its target price on the company.

Hudson's Bay Co shares, which surged as much as 8.7 per cent after the company announced an investment deal and the sale of a 5th Ave property, pared earlier gains to trade up 2.1 percent at C$12.00.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 135 to 108, for a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index was posting 13 new 52-week highs and 1 new low.