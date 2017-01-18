TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.

Cameco fell 12.2 per cent to $15.21 after the company said it expected its 2016 adjusted profit to be significantly lower than analysts' estimates and also said it would cut 120 jobs at three of its uranium mines in 2017.

Cameco's fall offset broader gains among the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies.

Goldcorp Inc advanced 1.2 per cent to $20.01 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd rose 1.4 per cent to C$17, with gold just off an eight-week high and copper steadying after a sharp fall in the prior session.

Oil prices fell on expectations that U.S. producers would boost output, just as OPEC signaled that a global supply-reduction deal will shrink the oil glut this year.

Suncor Energy Inc slipped 0.8 per cent to $42.39, while Crescent Point Energy Corp declined 2.3 per cent to $16.02.

The energy group retreated 1.1 per cent overall.

The Bank of Canada held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as expected, even as it nudged growth forecasts higher, saying the big unknown of what policies U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will enact makes it prudent to wait and see.

The financials group slipped 0.3 percent, while industrials fell 0.2 per cent.

At 9:56 a.m. ET (1456 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 48.71 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 15,392.65.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with three decliners for every gainer.

Meanwhile, Wall Street was little changed on Wednesday as gains in technology and financial stocks offset losses in shares of retailers.

The S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector was the biggest drag on the broader index, falling 0.3 percent as Target weighed.

The big-box retailer fell 4.8 per cent after becoming the latest brick-and-mortar chain to report disappointing results for the holiday season, forcing it to cut its quarterly earnings forecast.

Bigger rival and Dow component Wal-Mart was off 1.1 per cent.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak later in the day. Investors will parse her comments to see if she joins other policymakers in suggesting faster interest rate hikes in the wake of Donald Trump's proposals for fiscal stimulus.

A frenetic post-election rally in U.S. equities has hit a speed bump in recent weeks as investors wait for Trump to work on his campaign promises.

The markets, which have received little detail on his policy plans, expect to get more insight during his inaugural speech on Friday.

At 11:04 a.m. ET (1604 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.16 points, or 0.04 percent, at 19,819.61. The S&P 500 was up 1.29 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,269.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.38 points, or 0.13 percent, at 5,546.10.

"Unless something markedly happens during the earnings season, I think we will kind of bounce around for a while," said Bret Chesney, senior portfolio manager at Alpine Global.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were higher, with technology and industrials giving the broader index its biggest boost.

Energy stocks were among the top losers as oil prices fell more than 2 per cent.

Qualcomm rose 1.7 per cent and gave the biggest lift to the technology sector after Morgan Stanley said it believed the U.S. government may be reluctant to pursue an antitrust case against the company.

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley gave the biggest boost to the financial sector. Goldman Sachs slipped 0.3 per cent and Citigroup 1.3 per cent despite reporting strong quarterly profits.

UnitedHealth fell 2.1 per cent to $157.33 and was the biggest drag on the Dow.

Consumer prices edged up 0.3 per cent in December, while industrial output rebounded in the month - continuing the trend of sustained economic growth.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,473 to 1,284. On the Nasdaq, 1,390 issues rose and 1,251 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 17 new lows.