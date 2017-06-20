TSX falls as Cenovus shares tumble early

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy shares dived with oil prices, while Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) tumbled 10 per cent after the company announced plans to replace its chief executive.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 65.39 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 15,200.65, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

