TSX falls as energy and materials stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as declines in heavyweight sectors such as energy and materials outweighed moderate gains in a number of other groups.

Gold miners were the most influential decliners on the index as gold prices sank to near six-week lows. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) slumped 2 per cent to $62.17, while Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) fell 1.2 per cent to $18.07.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 per cent. Gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to US$1,245 an ounce as a large sell order hit sentiment, though losses were limited by global political uncertainty.

At 10:41 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 36.41 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 15,283.15.

Of the index's 10 main groups four were in negative territory.

The energy group gave back 1 per cent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) down 1.1 per cent to $37.38.

The group reversed earlier gains as oil prices dipped, with U.S. crude prices down 0.4 per cent to US$42.83 a barrel. Crude prices still managed to hold above last week's seven-month lows, however.

Financial stocks, which make up roughly a third of the index's weight, also fell, slipping 0.2 per cent as some of the country's top banks lost ground.

Healthcare rallied 2.3 per cent, with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) surging 7.1 per cent to $22.42, and hitting its highest since Jan. 10. Shares had jumped last week after billionaire investor John Paulson joined the company's board.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) rebounded 3.8 per cent to $13.35 after sharp losses on Friday following disappointing quarterly results.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 154 to 87, for a 1.77-to-1 ratio on the downside.