TSX falls as energy losses outweigh Air Canada, Shopify surge

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as falling energy stocks helped outweigh gains for companies reporting strong earnings, including airline Air Canada and e-commerce company Shopify Inc.

The heavyweight energy group, which accounts for one-fifth of the index's weight, retreated 0.8 per cent as crude prices slipped from a two-month high, with major oil producer Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) down 1.8 per cent at $39.95.

Large banks and miners also dragged the index lower despite Air Canada (AC.TO) surging to an all-time high after its second-quarter profit handily beat analysts' estimates. The stock was last up 10 per cent at $21.81.

Its smaller rival, WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO), also topped expectations, and its shares gained 4.4 per cent to $25.93.

Shopify (SHOP.TO), the Ottawa-based company that counts Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) among its customers, jumped 11.7 per cent to $128.35 after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and a 75 per cent jump in revenue.

Toronto-based Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) rose 4.4 per cent to $59.59 after the information services provider reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings, helped by demand for market data, and increased its full-year forecast for margins and adjusted earnings per share.

Decliners outnumbers advancers by a two-to-one ratio overall, with seven of the index's 10 main groups in the red.

At 9:48 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.73 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 15,093.14.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent, while the financials group slipped 0.2 per cent.

Those two groups and the energy sector collectively account for almost two-thirds of the index's weight.