TSX falls as lower commodity prices weigh

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on the shares of energy and mining companies, offsetting gains for the financial services sector as bond yields climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 17.67 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,591.11, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

More coming