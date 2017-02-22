Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.

At 11:03 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 43.87 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 15,878.50.

Still, the TSX is up 3.9 per cent since the start of the year after notching a 17.5 per cent gain in 2016.

Some of the biggest drags on the index were its major energy companies, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) falling 1.3 per cent to $39.34 and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) retreating 2.9 per cent to $18.02.

The overall energy group fell 1.3 per cent, pressured by lower oil prices.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.4 per cent at US$53.57 a barrel as the U.S. dollar in which payments for crude are made, rose ahead of minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

The energy group has fallen more than 7 per cent year-to-date as investors weigh prospects for a proposed U.S. border adjustment which could hamper the competitiveness of Canada's oil exports.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 per cent, with Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) losing more than 2 per cent to $28.55 and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) declining 1.6 per cent to $26.04.

Gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,232.8 an ounce and copper prices declined 0.5 per cent to US$6,031 a tonne.

Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

Among those that were higher, industrials climbed 0.6 per cent as railroad stocks gained and financials firmed 0.1 per cent.

Meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) reported a smaller-than-expected profit and also said it would allow its largest shareholder to take a bigger stake in the company. Its shares rose 0.4 per cent to $29.96.

Waste Connections Inc (WCN.TO) advanced 2 per cent to $113.01. On Tuesday, it reported fourth-quarter results and provided a 2017 outlook.

Canadian retail sales unexpectedly fell 0.5 per cent in December as consumers bought fewer new cars and spent less during the holiday shopping season, putting a damper on expectations for economic growth at the year's end.