    59m ago

    TSX falls as North Korea tensions brew

    Solarina Ho, Reuters

    What you need to know before the opening bell: August 10, 2017

    Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Thursday despite a slew of better-than-expected quarterly results, as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 57.36 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 15,159.97 shortly after the open.

    Materials was the only gainer among the index's 10 main sectors.

    More to come.