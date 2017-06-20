TSX falls as oil price drops, Cenovus Energy weighs

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy shares dived with oil prices, while Cenovus Energy Inc tumbled after the company announced plans to replace its chief executive.

Cenovus (CVE.TO) said it will replace Chief Executive Brian Ferguson, who championed an unpopular purchase of western Canadian oil sands assets, though it failed to name a successor, sending its shares tumbling 10.5 per cent to $9.20.

The overall energy group fell 3.1 per cent, hitting its lowest since April last year, while oil prices slumped following news of increases in supply by several key producers.

U.S. crude prices were down 3.0 per cent at US$42.89 a barrel.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) fell 2.6 per cent to $37.97 and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) declined 1.9 per cent to $36.88.

Bank shares, which had rallied on Monday, also lost ground. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) fell 0.6 per cent to $65.09, while the overall financial services group fell 0.3 per cent.

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO) climbed 4.6 per cent to $15.47 after the alternative lender said it would sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at $1.2 billion to private equity firm KingSett Capital.

At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 103.47 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 15,162.57.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. Industrials fell 0.5 per cent as railroad stocks lost ground, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, also declined 0.5 per cent.

Gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,240.7 an ounce as the U.S. dollar climbed and copper prices declined 1.3 per cent to US$5,651 a tonne.

Plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) has signed a $1.14 billion contract to supply passenger trains to the two new operators of Britain's South Western rail franchise. But the company's shares were unchanged at $2.59.

Canadian wholesale trade rose more than expected in April, led by the machinery industry, data from Statistics Canada showed. The 1.0 per cent increase topped economists' estimates for a gain of 0.5 per cent.