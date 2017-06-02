TSX falls as oil prices drag down energy shares

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged lower by weakness in energy stocks as oil prices fell and a modest dip in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index close 27.16 points down, or 0.18 per cent, at 15,442.75. Of the index's 10 main industry groups, six were in negative territory.

The index gained 0.17 per cent on the week.

"Just about everything here is hitting a rough patch," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities Ltd. "We may be hitting the summer doldrums a little early."

The energy group gave up 1.7 per cent, as oil prices fell on concerns that U.S. drilling could accelerate after President Donald Trump's decision to abandon the Paris climate pact, exacerbating a persistent global glut.

Cenovus Energy Inc fell 5.3 per cent to $11.61 and was the most influential drag on the index.

Cardinal Energy Ltd sank eight per cent to $5.31 after agreeing to buy Canadian light oil assets from Apache Corp for $330 million in cash.

The financials group slipped 0.1 per cent, weighed down most heavily by insurers as a smaller-than-forecast increase in U.S. payrolls growth in May pushed bond yields lower.

Manulife Financial Corp pared earlier losses, but still ended one per cent lower at $23.58. Rival Sun Life Financial Inc slipped 0.9 per cent to $44.28.

Kinsey said lingering concerns over the Canadian housing market also factored into the group's performance. Financial stocks have retreated about seven per cent since hitting 2017 highs.

Canadian exports climbed to a record in April and first-quarter labour productivity approached a three-year high, data showed, offering further evidence the domestic economy is recovering after a long slump caused by low oil prices.

On the upside, Bombardier Inc shares jumped to a near four-month high, rising 3.6 per cent to $2.56. The plane and train maker was the most shorted stock on the TSX as of May 15, though some of the short positions have recently been covered, TMX data showed.

Canada Goose surged 15.8 per cent to $29.17 after the maker of expensive winter jackets reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss in its first earnings report as a publicly listed company.

Asanko Gold Inc pared earlier gains but still finished up five per cent to $2.12, as it recovered some of its sharp losses since the release of a short-seller report this week.

U.S. MARKETS

U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, as gains in technology and industrial stocks more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 138,000 in May, well short of the 185,000 expected by economists. The prior two months were revised lower by 66,000 jobs than previously reported.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent in May, following a similar gain in April, but the unemployment rate fell to a 16-year low of 4.3 per cent.

Despite the disappointing data, market participants still largely anticipate the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting, with traders expecting a 90.7-per-cent chance of a quarter-point hike, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"It's certainly surprising. It doesn't really correlate well with virtually all the other data on the labour market that we're seeing," said Russell Price, senior economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan.

The modest increase, however, could raise concerns about the economy's health after gross domestic product growth slowed in the first quarter and a string of softening data this week, including reports on housing and auto sales.

The economy needs to create 75,000 to 100,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population. Job gains are slowing as the labour market nears full employment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 21,206.29, the S&P 500 gained 9.01 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 2,439.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.97 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 6,305.80.

For the week, the S&P rose 0.95 per cent, the Dow added 0.59 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 1.54 per cent.

Industrials, up 0.49 per cent, and technology , up 1.04 per cent, were the best performing sectors. The tech sector has been the top performer among the major S&P sectors, with a 2017 gain of 21.26 per cent.

The tech sector was led by Broadcom, which rose more than eight per cent to hit an all-time high of US$253.76, after the chipmaker's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations.

Shares of financials, which benefit from higher interest rates, fell as much as 0.9 per cent after the jobs data sparked some worry the Fed could become cautious after the June meeting, and closed down 0.37 per cent.

Energy was the worst-performing sector, down 1.18 per cent. Brent oil tumbled below US$50 a barrel on worries that President Donald Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States and worsen a global glut.

Lululemon Athletica jumped 11.5 per cent to US$54.29 after the athletic apparel maker's quarterly profit beat estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.07-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.

About 6.37 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 6.65 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.