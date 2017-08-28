{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    TSX falls as oil prices weigh on energy shares

    Nikhil Kumar, Reuters

    TORONTO  - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as a decline in U.S. crude oil prices following the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey weighed on shares of companies in the energy sector.

    U.S. crude oil prices declined 1.4 per cent after Tropical Storm Harvey inflicted damage along the U.S. Gulf Coast during the weekend.

    In the heavily weighted energy sector, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) fell 0.7 percent to C$38.36, and Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) slipped 0.3 per cent to $39.08.

    Overall, the energy group shed 0.7 per cent.

    The financial services sector lost 0.5 per cent. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) was down 0.5 per cent to $92.79, and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO) retreated 0.5 per cent to US$64.52. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) fell 56.66 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 14,999.33. Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower.

    Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH.TO) jumped 12.4 per cent to $50.47 after the company said it would buy privately held Hewitt Group for about $1.02 billion in cash and shares to expand its network of heavy equipment dealers in eastern Canada.