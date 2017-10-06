TSX falls as oil pulls energy shares lower

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as energy stocks, hurt by a sharp fall in oil prices, lead broad declines.

Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) were the most influential movers on the index. Suncor fell 0.8 per cent to $43.69, while Canadian Natural Resources declined 1.6 per cent to $41.34. Encana Corp (ECA.TO) dropped 2.4 per cent to $14.02.

The energy group slumped 1.4 per cent after oil prices fell on profit-taking as well as renewed concerns about oversupply. Prices snapped a multi-week bull run, with U.S. crude down 2.6 per cent to US$49.47 a barrel and Brent crude down 2.1 per cent to US$55.80.

At 10:03 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 66.66 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 15,709.64.

Of the index's 10 main groups, eight lost ground.

The heavily-weighted financials group slipped 0.2 per cent, while industrials fell 0.4 per cent.

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) rose 0.7 per cent to $2.21. Reuters reported the plane and trainmaker spent US$2.4 billion in the United States last year, tapping more than 800 suppliers in all but three U.S. states. The report shows the potential impact on the U.S. economy and companies if Bombardier's new CSeries jetliner is kept out of the U.S. market by a trade row with Boeing Co (BA.N).

The materials group, home to mining and other resource firms, lost 0.9 per cent. Gold miners lost ground as bullion prices fell, with Goldcorp Inc shares down 1.4 per cent at $16.44.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 185 to 55, for a 3.36-to-1 ratio on the downside.