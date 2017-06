TSX falls as tech and gold shares outweigh energy gains

Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday as technology and gold mining shares retreated, offsetting gains for the energy sector as oil prices climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.80 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 15,281.22. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower.

More to come.