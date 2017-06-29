1m ago
TSX falls early as energy stocks, Couche-Tard weigh
Reuters,
What you need to know before the opening bell: June 29, 2017
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Thursday, weighed by slips among energy and industrial stocks and a pullback in shares of convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO).
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.04 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 15,224.54 shortly after the open.
More to come.