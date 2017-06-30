What you need to know before the opening bell: June 30, 2017

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell in morning trade on Friday and was heading for a 1.4 per cent decline in June, as investors retreated from heavyweight financial and natural resource stocks.

The most influential movers on the index were its biggest banks and insurers, with Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) down 0.6 per cent to $94.09 and Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) off 1.1 per cent to $24.22.

The financials group, which accounts for one third of the index's weight, lost 0.6 per cent.

Exploration stage uranium company Nexgen Energy Ltd (NXE.TO) advanced 7.6 percent to $2.84 after saying it had secured $110 million in financing.

But larger uranium producer Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) fell 4.7 per cent to $11.69. Bank of America analysts wrote in a note that oversupply in the uranium market would likely weigh on Cameco's stock for several years.

The broader energy group retreated 0.5 per cent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) falling 0.8 per cent to $37.79 and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) down 1.6 per cent to $11.21.

At 10:08 a.m. ET (1408 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 73.95 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 15,139.47.

The index is set to notch a 1.4 per cent fall in June, and a 1.2 per cent decline on the week.

Industrials fell 0.4 per cent while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 per cent.

All 10 of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with three declining stocks for every gainer.

The Canadian stock market will be closed on Monday for Canada Day.

Canada's economy grew by 0.2 per cent in April on widespread strength, Statistics Canada said on Friday, indicating a solid start to the second quarter as the Bank of Canada mulls a hike in interest rates next month.

The increase - which matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll - marked the sixth consecutive month of growth after a long slump caused when oil prices crashed in 2014.