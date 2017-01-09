TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell in morning trading on Monday, led by a retreat among energy stocks as oil prices lost ground, while financial, consumer, telecom and industrial stocks also weighed.

At 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 106.7 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 15,389.35. There were two decliners for every gainer.

Among the most influential movers on the index were some of its biggest oil and gas producers and major financial stocks.

The energy group retreated 2 per cent, while financials slipped 0.7 per cent.

Suncor Energy Inc lost 1.3 per cent to $43.52, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 2.4 per cent to $42.12 as oil prices fell more than 2 per cent.

Signs of growing U.S. production outweighed optimism that many other oil producers, including Russia, were sticking to a deal to cut supplies to bolster the market.

Seven Generations Energy fell 7 per cent to $27.67 after reporting lower-than-expected production in the fourth quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.5 per cent to $92.27, and Manulife Financial Corp was down 1 per cent at $24.10.

Gold miners were among the biggest gainers, as bullion prices firmed. Barrick Gold Corp added 1.3 per cent to $22.66, and Yamana Gold Inc was up 2.8 per cent at $4.19.

Quebecor Inc rose 2.7 per cent to US$38.40 after RBC upgraded the telecom, cable and media company's stock to a "top pick."

RBC also raised its view on exchange operator TMX Group Ltd , while downgrading telecom companies Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc as well as mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc.

TMX advanced 2.9 per cent to $75.20, Rogers declined 1.2 per cent to $51.56, BCE lost 1.2 per cent to $57.88, and Home Capital shed 5.3 per cent to $29.62.

Canadian companies are more optimistic about future sales as demand picks up, and they plan to boost investment and hiring to keep pace, but businesses are uncertain about U.S. protectionism, and signs of substantial labor market slack exist, the Bank of Canada said on Monday.

DOW GETS FURTHER FROM 20,000

Meanwhile, declines in bank and energy companies weighed on Wall Street on Monday, distancing the Dow from the 20,000 mark, while gains in technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq to a record intraday high.

Two-thirds of the 30 Dow components were lower, with Goldman Sachs's 0.7 per cent decline weighing the most. P&G and Coca-Cola dropped 0.9 per cent after Goldman downgraded both the consumer staple stocks.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the energy sector's 1.3 per cent drop. Oil prices fell 2.5 per cent on concerns that rising U.S. output could dampen the impact of a recent deal among major producers to limit output.

The declines meant the Dow stayed shy of the psychologically significant 20,000 mark. It came tantalizingly close on Friday, hitting a record of 19,999.63, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also touched records after a late pop in tech stocks.

"Our view about the Dow (hitting) 20,000 is not a matter of if, but a matter of when," said Matt Jones, U.S. head of equity strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York.

At 11:08 a.m. ET (1608 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 26.53 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 19,937.27.

The S&P 500 was down 2.48 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,274.5 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 10.27 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 5,531.32. The Nasdaq hit a high of 5,538.295.

The tech sector was the top gainer. Apple , which is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, was up 1.1 per cent at $119.14, after hitting a 13-month high of $119.30.

"As we move into the next couple of weeks, the focus will move towards the micro and to specific company earnings and expectation going forward," Jones said.

The first peek into how companies fared will be provided later this week by big U.S. banks. S&P 500 companies overall are expected to post a 6.1 per cent increase in profit in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A string of multi-billion dollar healthcare deals boost the sector on Monday.

Ariad Pharma surged nearly 73 percent on a $5.20 billion buyout deal with Japan's Takeda. Pet hospital operator VCA jumped 28 per cent after Mars Inc said it would buy the company for $7.7 billion.

Surgical Care Affiliates jumped 16 per cent on a deal to be bought by UnitedHealth for about $2.30 billion. Dow component UnitedHealth dipped 0.6 per cent.

Acuity Brands fell 12.3 per cent to $207.51 after the lighting solutions provider gave a disappointing sales forecast.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,667 to 1,167. On the Nasdaq, 1,562 issues fell and 1,149 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed five new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 11 new lows.