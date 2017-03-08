TSX falls more than 100 points on sharp drop in oil prices

TORONTO -- Canada's benchmark stock index fell more than 100 points on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares, while the financial and industrial groups also lost ground.

U.S. crude prices settled more than five per cent lower at US$50.28 a barrel as U.S. crude inventories surged to a record high, stoking concerns that a global glut could persist.

Major energy company Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 4.6 per cent to $39.43, while the overall energy sector tumbled nearly four per cent, posting its lowest close since September. The sector is now down 12 per cent since the start of the year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 111.8 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 15,496.98. It was just the second time the index has fallen by more than 100 points since January.

"With the threat of interest rates possibly rising and the fact that markets have run so far, particularly over the past few months, we wouldn't be surprised to see some sort of correction in here somewhere along the line," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

U.S. private sector job growth recorded its biggest increase in more than a year in February. Signs of sustained labor market strength, if confirmed by the U.S. government's closely followed monthly employment report on Friday, could encourage the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates next week.

"Valuations are just getting a little stretched and it is getting very difficult to find things that we would want to buy in this market. If anything we have been more of a net seller lately," Sprung said.

The heavyweight financials group dipped 0.2 per cent even as bond yields climbed, while industrials retreated 0.6 per cent, with Bombardier falling heavily for a third straight day.

Bombardier shares were down 5.8 per cent at $2.10, the lowest close this year.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower, with the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, dipping 0.1 per cent.

Copper prices slipped to a one-month low and gold hit a five-week low as the U.S. dollar gathered strength on the prospect of a U.S. rate hike.

Still, some gold stocks climbed, with Barrick Gold Corp up 0.9 per cent at $24.06.

Financial technology company DH Corp fell 5.1 per cent to $23.28 after it posted lower quarterly adjusted revenue and declined to provide a 2017 forecast.

U.S. MARKETS

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on Wednesday as energy stocks suffered their worst drop in nearly six months.

The energy sector, slumped 2.5 per cent for its biggest decline since mid-September. Oil prices tumbled more than five per cent in the wake of a much stronger-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories.

"Good news had certainly been out there in terms of production cuts," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.

"Now you see, especially on the U.S. side, inventory builds and shale producers making some good money at these levels so production comes back on line."

Also moving lower were interest rate-sensitive real estate stocks, off 1.5 per cent, after the ADP National Employment report showed the U.S. private sector added 298,000 jobs last month, well above expectations for a 190,000 increase.

The robust data set the stage for Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, which includes private and public sector jobs and is seen as a barometer of the U.S. economy. With a small chance of a weak payrolls report, the U.S. Federal Reserve is more likely to raise rates at its meeting next week.

Traders now price in an 85.2-per-cent chance of a rate increase, according to Thomson Reuters data, up from 30 per cent at the start of last week following hawkish comments from a string of Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Janet Yellen.

Wall Street's main indexes remain close to all-time highs, driven by anticipation of pro-growth policies under President Donald Trump. However, as details remain scarce on his plans, gains have moderated and concerns about stock valuations are more pronounced.

The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times forward earnings estimates against the long-term average of about 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.17 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 20,855.59, the S&P 500 lost 5.41 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 2,362.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.62 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 5,837.55.

Caterpillar fell 2.8 per cent after the New York Times said it reviewed a report commissioned by the U.S. government that accused the heavy equipment maker of carrying out tax and accounting fraud.

H&R Block shares surged nearly 15 per cent for their best day in over eight years, after the tax preparation company posted its quarterly results.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.74-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.45-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 65 new highs and 47 new lows.

About 7.07 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, slightly above the 6.94 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.