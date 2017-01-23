TSX falls on dropping oil prices; U.S. stocks move from lows on Trump speech

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as energy companies retreated along with lower oil prices, while mining shares bucked a broadly weaker trend on higher metal prices.

At 10:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.07 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 15,498.81.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, and decliners outnumbered gainers by 3-to-2 overall.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent, as copper rose in part on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump's incoming administration would make good on a pledge to boost infrastructure spending in the world's largest economy.

In his inauguration speech on Friday, Trump said his administration would "build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation."

Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) advanced 2.2 per cent to $32.11 and Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO) rose 2.9 per cent to $9.47.

Uncertainty about Trump's economic policies also boosted gold to its highest in two months, and Canada-listed gold miners rose. Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) advanced 1.4 per cent to $23.13.

The energy group retreated 1.5 per cent, as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling activity outweighed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals set in December.

The most influential weights on the index included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), which fell 1.6 per cent to $40.30, and Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), down 1 per cent to $41.85. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) declined 2.5 per cent to $18.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY.TO) fell 5.4 per cent to $28.31 after Barclays cut its target price and downgraded its view on the stock.

Industrial and consumer groups fell 0.6 per cent and the healthcare group lost 0.8 per cent as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) shed 4.2 per cent to $18.82.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 per cent to US$52.64 a barrel, while Brent (LCOc1) lost 0.7 per cent to US$55.08.

Gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,210 an ounce and copper prices advanced 0.8 per cent to US$5,794.5 a tonne.

STATESIDE

U.S. stocks were off their lows on Monday after President Donald Trump laid out some of his plans to spur economic growth in a meeting with top executives of U.S. companies.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said he could reduce regulations governing companies by 75 per cent or more and promised other advantages for companies that manufacture in the United States.

Investors have been seeking clarity on how Trump plans to execute his ambitious agenda of tax and regulatory reforms and higher infrastructure spending to boost the economy.

"From the standpoint of moving the market, Donald Trump is going to be a trader's dream because he will create market swings, choppy trading and erratic behavior," said Andre Bakhos, managing director of Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"We are sitting near all-time highs but there isn't anything fresh from earnings or President Trump that is going to make investors run out and buy stocks."

At 9:42 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.71 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 19,814.54, the S&P 500 was down 1.62 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,269.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.01 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 5,558.35.

Trump has made it clear that he plans to hold talks with leaders of Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and intends to withdraw from the 12-nation trade pact of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The dollar hit a six-week low on Monday, while prices of safe-haven gold rose.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with financials and consumer discretionary stocks weighing the most.

Qualcomm dropped 9.2 per cent to US$57.14 after Apple (AAPL.O) filed a US$1 billion lawsuit against the chip supplier on Friday. Qualcomm (QCOM.O) was the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq, while Apple's 0.4 per cent gain gave the indexes their biggest boost.

Dow component McDonald's (MCD.N) slipped 1.3 per cent to US$120.72 after the fast-food chain's U.S. comparable restaurant sales fell for the first time in six quarters.

Halliburton (HAL.N) fell 3 per cent after the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider reported a bigger loss in the latest quarter.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,282 to 1,279. On the Nasdaq, 1,239 issues fell and 999 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 10 new lows.