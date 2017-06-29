TSX falls sharply as energy, industrial stocks weigh

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index fell sharply in a broad retreat on Thursday, pushed down by losses among resource and industrial stocks and with interest-rate sensitive telecom stocks weighing after a hawkish turn from the Bank of Canada this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 142.16 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 15,213.42. All 10 of its main sectors ended in the red.

