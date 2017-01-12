TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, led by heavyweight financial and energy stocks as investors turned more cautious after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Wednesday news conference provided no further clues on his policy priorities.

The country's biggest banks and insurers were among the most influential weights on the index as bond yields fell, with Manulife Financial Corp down 1.7 per cent at $24.46, and Royal Bank of Canada off 0.7 per cent to $93.20.

The financials group - which accounts for 35 percent of the index - fell 0.7 per cent, while industrials lost 0.6 per cent.

U.S. DOLLAR SLUMPS, LOONIE GAINS

On the other side of the ledger, gold miners and other materials stocks gained as gold surged to its highest in seven weeks on a weaker U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar strengthened to a near three-month high against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices rose and the greenback extended losses that began after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's news conference a day earlier.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.8 per cent to $22.60, and Goldcorp Inc gained 2.5 per cent to $19.53. Goldcorp, the world's No.3 gold miner by market value, said it would sell a Mexican mine for $438 million.

At 10:25 a.m. ET (1525 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.87 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 15,420.67.

Nine of the index's 10 groups were lower, with five falling issues for every two gainers overall.

Shaw Communications Inc fell 2.8 per cent to $27.41 after the cable company's quarterly profit more than halved as it took a charge related to the shutdown of a video streaming joint venture.

The energy group retreated 0.7 per cent, even as oil prices gained, with MEG Energy Corp slumping 7.6 per cent to $7.78 after the company said it planned to refinance its debt and spend almost four times more in 2017 after deferring some projects in 2016 due to low crude prices.

Canadian home prices continued to rise in the final months of 2016 as hot markets in Ontario offset the moderating effects of a foreign buyers tax in Vancouver, though most markets were past their peak, separate reports showed on Thursday.

McCreath: A weak U.S. dollar is the last thing financial markets need Morning Call: BNN Commentator Andrew McCreath weighs in on the markets' reaction to yesterday's Trump conference, specifically the U.S. dollar trading lower.

TRUMP UNCERTAINTY HURTS WALL STREET

Wall Street stocks fell and the U.S. dollar dropped to a five-week low on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump, in his eagerly-awaited news briefing the previous day, failed to provide details on fiscal policies that were expected to bolster the economy.

Investors were hoping for commentary on the new administration's plans for fiscal stimulus and tax cuts. Instead, Trump remarked on a broad range of topics such as the Mexican wall, allegations of Russian hacking and his business interests but left out what investors wanted to hear about - fiscal spending.

"The lack of focus in Mr. Trump's first press conference since winning the election fanned worries about the president-elect's willingness or ability to drive a pro-growth agenda once in office," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst, at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

In early afternoon trading, The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.41 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 19,858.87, while the S&P 500 lost 8.94 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 2,266.38. The Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, dropped 29.21 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 5,534.44, a day after hitting a record high.

The dollar, meanwhile, hit a five-week trough against a basket of major currencies and was on track for its worst week since November. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, last traded down 0.6 percent at 101.20. The dollar slid to a five-week low versus the yen and last traded down 1.0 percent at 114.29 yen.

Trump did not mention tariffs against Chinese exports, a relief for Asian markets fearing the outbreak of a global trade war. But there was more pain for the dollar as the euro drove higher on ECB minutes showing a split over stimulus.

The President-elect's lack of policy detail also put safety plays such as bonds and gold back in favor. The retreating dollar also brought relief for Brexit-bruised sterling and Turkey's lira.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note prices rose 9/32, with the 10-year note yield down at 2.335 per cent, although a soft U.S. 30-year bond auction has boosted yields broadly.

European shares also fell, bucking gains in Asia overnight and weighed down by a 2 per cent slump in healthcare stocks after Trump had said pharmaceutical firms had been "getting away with murder" with their prices.

U.S.-listed shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU.N) were down 8.3 per cent at US$10.16 after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday accused the company of illegally using hidden software that allowed significant excess diesel emissions.

FIRMER COMMODITIES

In commodity markets, oil was higher, bolstered by news that Saudi Arabia has cut oil output to its lowest in almost two years, according to its energy minister. The world's largest oil exporter is leading OPEC's drive to eradicate a global glut and prop up prices.

U.S. crude was trading up 1.6 per cent at US$53.09 and Brent crude was up US$1.01, or 1.8 per cent at US$56.11 a barrel, following gains of nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday.

The weaker dollar also helped metals markets. Gold rose to a seven-week high just shy of US$1,200 per ounce while London copper traded up almost 2 per cent after electronic trading there was delayed by a five-hour outage.

The recently weak Chinese yuan also firmed on the day against the dollar.

Asset management giant PIMCO said on Thursday it thought there was a chance Beijing could fully float the yuan this year.

"Over the year, our base case is for the yuan to decline against the U.S. dollar by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage," said Luke Spajic, PIMCO's head of Asian portfolios.

"However, we also think the possibility that the PBOC will allow the yuan to float freely, or at least widen its trading band, has increased."