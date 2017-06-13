TSX falls with resources, banks; Shaw shines

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as heavyweight banking, energy and mining stocks weighed, while Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) jumped after announcing deals to sell its data center business and buy wireless airwaves.

Shaw was the most influential gainer on the index, up 2.5 per cent to $29.26 after the news.

Sears Canada Inc (SCC.TO) meanwhile sank 30 per cent to 80 Canadian cents after the retailer flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said it was exploring strategic options, including a sale of the company.

The index's heavyweight financial and natural resource sectors weighed, with the energy group down 0.5 per cent as oil prices slipped after OPEC reported an increase in its production for May.

The financials group slipped 0.4 per cent, with alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO) down 7.5 percent to $11.25, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 per cent.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) fell 4 per cent to $11.44, as copper prices eased from a near two-month high.

At 10:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.72 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 15,338.08.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with decliners outnumbering advancers by a 1.4-to-1 ratio.

Interest rate cuts instituted in 2015 have largely done their job as the Canadian economy gathers momentum, the Bank of Canada's head said on Tuesday, the second top official in as many days to set the stage for eventual rate hikes.