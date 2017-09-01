33m ago
TSX finishes slightly lowe as retailers retreat
Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday as retailers pulled back on investor fears about the threat posed to their business by Amazon's Whole Foods Market acquisition, a day after the index hit a three-week high.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 20.27 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,191.60. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.
