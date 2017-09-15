TSX flat as consumer stocks balance energy, mining declines

Canada's main stock index were flat on Friday as declines in energy and mining stocks offset gains in other sectors, led by consumer discretionary and consumer staples companies.

At 10:26 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 12.77 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 15,159.95.

Half of the index's 10 main groups retreated.

Together, energy and materials, which include mining and other resource firms, make up roughly a third of the index's weight. The energy group retreated 0.4 percent, though individual stock moves were more modest.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO) fell 1.5 per cent to $23.8, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) was down 1.0 per cent to $58.91. The two miners were among the most influential drags on the index, while the overall materials group lost 0.4 per cent.

Metal prices were down, with bullion falling on global central bank prospects, while copper prices were on track for their biggest weekly fall since December, in part on profit-taking.

The heavily-weighted banks slipped 0.1 per cent.

The Stars Group (TSGI.TO), formerly known as gaming company Amaya, saw shares jump 9.4 per cent to $23.32 after it raised its 2017 outlook and announced an additional debt prepayment. The broader consumer discretionary group rose 0.7 per cent.

Consumer staples added 0.4 per cent. Healthcare stocks advanced 0.5 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 135 to 104, for a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the downside.