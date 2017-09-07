TSX flat as discretionary gains balance financial, energy losses

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as strong gains in consumer discretionary shares helped offset losses in the heavyweight financial and energy sectors.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) slid 1.5 per cent to $23.56, and Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) declined 1.1 per cent to $46.31.

The overall financial services sector, which accounts for roughly a third of the index's weight, fell 0.4 per cent.

A 1.5 per cent rise in consumer discretionary stocks was led by Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO). It added 8.4 per cent to $132.04 after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly profits.

Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) climbed 5.8 per cent to $12.90, extending Wednesday's gains after an activist shareholder expressed the belief that a highly qualified third-party buyer had "serious interest" in acquiring the department store operator's European chain.

At 10:36 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.48 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 15,061.31.

Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory.

The energy group, which accounts for about a fifth of the S&P/TSX's weighting, retreated 0.6 per cent as U.S. crude prices fell 0.4 per cent to US$48.96 a barrel.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners as well as fertilizer companies, added 0.7 per cent, as gold miners profited from bullion prices that touched a one-year-high following weak U.S. jobs data.

Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) rose 1.0 per cent to $22.05 while Kinross Gold (K.TO) rallied 3.9 per cent to $5.92.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 144 to 100, for a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the upside.