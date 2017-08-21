TSX flat as energy declines offset mining gains

Canada's main stock index ended flat on Monday, as sharp gains for several base metal miners and a major bank offset losses for heavyweight energy stocks as crude oil prices turned sharply lower.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) rose 1.1 per cent to $64.41 after Moody's said it had a very strong credit profile and better financial metrics than peers.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) jumped five per cent to $13.54 after Zambia restored full electricity supply to two of its copper mines over the weekend, after reducing them last week due to a pricing dispute.

The materials group, which also includes precious metal miners and fertilizer companies, added one per cent. Five more of the index's 10 main groups traded in positive territory.

Copper hitting its highest level since late 2014 also boosted First Quantum and other copper mining companies, with Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO) up 4.2 per cent to $10.38 and Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) adding two per cent to $9.21.

But the energy group retreated 1.6 per cent, as oil prices fell nearly two per cent ahead of monthly contract expiration, pulling back from last week's rally.

"That is obviously not good, and energy names are paying the price for that," said Allan Small, a senior investment advisor at HollisWealth.

Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) ended down 1.6 per cent at $38.88 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) fell 1.9 per cent to $38.

HollisWealth's Small said that with crude prices stuck in a range Canadian domestic producers were less attractive than global companies paying higher dividends.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the day down 0.45 points at 14,951.88.

Marijuana company CannTrust Holdings Inc (TRST.CD), settled at $2.50 on its first day of public trade on the smaller Canadian Securities Exchange, after pricing convertible warrants at $2 in June.