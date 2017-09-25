TSX flat as energy stocks offset by materials group

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was little changed shortly after the open on Monday as gains in energy stocks, helped by higher oil prices, were offset by declines in materials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) fell 0.75 points, to 15,453.48 shortly after the open.

The index's 10 key sectors were evenly split between gainers and losers.