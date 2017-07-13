TSX flat as miners offset financial gains

Canada's main stock index was flat on Thursday, with most sectors little changed a day after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in seven years.

The increase spurred some pockets of concern over the longer-term impact on exporters, higher borrowing costs and consumer spending.

At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index seesawed lower, down 1.4 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 15,142.59.

Of the index's 10 main groups six were in negative territory.

Financial stocks, which account for about a third of the index's weight, made up half of the 10 most influential stocks on the positive side, gaining 0.2 per cent, but individual stock moves were very small.

Technology stocks were among the index's stronger performers, with Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) rising for the fifth straight session up 1.5 per cent at $41.60. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) advanced 0.6 per cent to $121.38.

Energy stocks climbed 0.3 per cent, as oil prices remained little changed after evidence of stronger demand in China balanced reports of higher production by key OPEC exporters. U.S. crude futures were up 0.9 per cent to US$45.89 a barrel.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO) was the biggest drag on the index, falling 1.6 per cent to $61.38. The pullback came a day after shares climbed 3.7 per cent on better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The overall consumer staples group fell 0.4 per cent.

Mining stocks lost 0.3 per cent, with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) declining 1.4 per cent to $56.10. Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) falling 2.4 per cent to $4.85.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 130 to 111, for a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the downside.