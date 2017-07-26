TSX flat as railway losses offset energy gains

Canada's main stock index was little changed in morning trade on Wednesday, as losses for railway stocks were offset by gains among natural resource companies.

The most influential movers on the index included Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO), which fell 2.3 per cent to $99.17 despite reporting profit and revenue that beat expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Its smaller rival, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO), also dipped, falling 1.4 per cent to $196.31.

Grocery chain operator Lowbaw (L.TO) fell 4.3 per cent to $68.39 after barely beating profit expectations, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) lost 4.1 per cent to $16.11 after its earnings missed forecasts.

The energy group, which accounts for one-fifth of the index's weight, climbed 0.5 per cent as oil prices rose to near eight-week highs.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 per cent, while the industrials group declined 0.9 per cent.

At 10:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.31 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,197.06.

Share price losses of oil and gas companies so far this year have weighed on the index, which is trading lower than where it ended 2016.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers barely outnumbering decliners overall.

Shares in Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO) rose as much as 4.5 per cent after the company said it had repaid the outstanding balance on a $2 billion loan provided by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N). However, they later retreated and were last down 0.8 per cent at $14.47.

E-commerce company Shopify (SHOP.TO) advanced 3.1 per cent to $118.68 as investors position for a positive surprise from its upcoming earnings report.