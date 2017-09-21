Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday morning as gains for heavyweight banking stocks offset declines for gold and base metal miners hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal of another interest rate increase this year.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent as gold prices fell after the Fed move and copper and other industrial metals lost ground in the wake of a stronger U.S. dollar.

Diversified miner Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) was down 1.8 per cent at $26.42, and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) fell 2 per cent to $5.25.

Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO), however, jumped 2.9 per cent to $2.83 as the miner temporarily backed down on a threat to halt Greek investment after "constructive" talks with the country's government.

At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was slightly higher, up 16.85 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,406.45 as investors bought into financial stocks, which tend to perform better in a higher rate environment.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained 1 per cent to $78.69, while Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canada's biggest bank by assets, rose 0.6 per cent to $68.92 after it re-entered the Japanese market with a fixed-income sales desk.

Half of the index's 10 main groups were higher, with advancers slightly outnumbering decliners overall.