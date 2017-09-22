TSX flat, but heading for 1.9% gain on week

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday but on track for a 1.9 per cent gain on the week as financial stocks pushed higher and a bid for bullion on rising tension between North Korea and the United States boosted gold miners.

    The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 per cent, while the financials group also gained 0.2 per cent.

    Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) rose 1.2 per cent to $16.31 after National Bank of Canada started coverage on the stock with an outperform rating. Tahoe Resources (THO.TO) gained 2.8 per cent to $7.09 after the miner increased its 2017 gold production outlook and cut its spending plans.

    Gold prices recovered from a four-week low on a bid for safety as North Korea said it might test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to destroy the reclusive country.

    At 10:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.42 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 15,453.50, with six of its 10 main groups lower. It closed at its highest level since early June on Thursday.

    Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) added 0.5 per cent to $79.30 while finance company ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO) jumped 4.5 per cent to $3.94 after closing a deal to acquire Service Finance Holdings and as Credit Suisse raised its view on the stock to "outperform" from "neutral".

    Air Canada (AC.TO) pushed 2.5 per cent higher to $27.06 as investors bought into its plan to expand routes and cut some prices to compete against low-cost new entrants.