TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, as gains in materials were offset by a slide in energy and tech stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.16 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 15,725.35 shortly after the open.

Shares of Shopify fell sharply in early trading after U.S. short seller Citron Research released a critical video of the company.

- with files from BNN