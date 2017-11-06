TSX flirts with new record as oil surges

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose to within points of a record on Monday as a 3 per cent gain in oil prices sent oil and gas companies rallying.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 72.04 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 16,092.20.

Energy stocks surged 2.5 per cent, to lead six of the index's 10 key groups higher.