TSX fluctuates as earnings, U.S. tax bill weigh

Canada's main stock index see-sawed marginally lower on Thursday, pulling back from Wednesday's record highs and tracking weaker U.S. equity markets, as investors digested a batch of quarterly corporate results.

Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) was by far the biggest drag on the index, accounting for some 20 points on the downside, after shares fell 3.1 per cent to $47.85 on news its quarterly profit missed estimates.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) slumped 4.2 per cent to $39.71 following several ratings cuts from analysts.

Oil prices were steady, with U.S. crude unchanged at US$54.31 a barrel and Brent crude losing 0.1 per cent to US$60.43.

At 10:55 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 6.36 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 16,022.97.

In the previous session, the index touched an intraday record of 16,105.88 and locked-in a record close.

Of the index's 10 main groups, three were in negative territory.

U.S. stocks fell in early trading as investors digested a summary of a much-awaited Republican tax overhaul.

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO) was down 3.6 per cent to $36.35 after reporting third-quarter results that fell short of expectations.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) tumbled 15.0 per cent to $32.80 after the mattress company reported a quarterly profit that missed estimates and analysts cut their ratings and price targets.

The overall consumer discretionary group took a 0.6 per cent hit.

BCE Inc (BCE.TO) was the most influential gainer on the index, advancing 1.7 per cent to $60.51 after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit. Telecom stocks overall advanced 0.4 per cent.

The financials group gained 0.1 per cent.

Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) jumped 10.5 per cent to $69.91 after posting a quarterly profit that came ahead of forecasts, while the broader technology sector gained 0.9 per cent.

The materials group, which includes miners and other resource firms, added 0.4 per cent. First Quantum Minerals Ltd was up 5.2 per cent at $15.27.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 127 to 112, for a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the downside.