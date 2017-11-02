{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    19m ago

    TSX fluctuates early as earnings, U.S. tax bill weigh

    Reuters

    Canada's main stock index seesawed on Thursday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and braced for the unveiling of a U.S. tax bill and President Donald Trump's decision on the next Federal Reserve chair.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.05 points to 16,029.28, shortly after the open. Just three of the index's 10 main groups were lower. 

    More to come.

     