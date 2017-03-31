What you need to know before the opening bell: March 31, 2017

Canadian stock futures fell on Friday ahead of GDP data for January, which is expected to show that the economy grew at a similar pace compared to a month earlier.

Futures were also weighed down by oil prices, which fell after a three-day rally.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.21 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Monthly GDP data for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO).

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 per cent.