What you need to know before the opening bell: July 27, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as commodity prices rose on dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.10 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, as financial stocks fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its interest rates steady and as investors pulled back from Canadian National Railway and grocer Loblaw Cos after their earnings.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.53 per cent.