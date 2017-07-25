What you need to know before the opening bell: July 25, 2017

Stock futures edged higher for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose, a day after Saudi Arabia vowed to cut down its exports and OPEC looked to tackle Nigerian oil output.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.09 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, as gold miners broadly weighed and Barrick Gold Corp lost nearly 5 per cent after a company it majority owns, Acacia Mining, was hit with a bill for $190 billion in unpaid taxes in Tanzania.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.18 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.05 per cent.