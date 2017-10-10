What you need to know before the opening bell: October 10, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose, supported by Saudi Arabian export cuts in November.

Saudi Arabia has cut November allocations by 560,000 barrels per day, in line with its commitment to an OPEC-led supply reduction pact. In the United States, some production remains offline following Hurricane Nate, lending additional support.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.28 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday after touching a seven-month high in the previous session, as energy stocks, hurt by 3 per cent drop in oil prices, drove the weaker finish.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.15 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.20 per cent