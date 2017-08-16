What you need to know before the opening bell: August 16, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices edged up after a report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday U.S. crude inventories fell by 9.2 million barrels in the week to Aug. 11 to 469.2 million. That compared with the average analyst expectation of a decrease of 3.1 million barrels.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Statistics Canada will release data on foreign investment in Canadian securities and Canadians' stake in foreign securities for June at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday after an easing of tensions between North Korea and the United States hit the price of bullion, dragging down shares of gold-mining companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.26 per cent.