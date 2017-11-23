What you need to know before the opening bell: Nov. 23, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as investors awaited a report on the country's retail sales.

Statistics Canada will release retail sales data for September, which a poll of economists said is likely to have rebounded to 0.9 perc ent from a 0.3 per cent fall in the previous month.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, hovering below a recent record high, as losses for industrial and telecommunication shares offset gains for resource stocks, which were boosted by higher commodity prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.07 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 per cent.