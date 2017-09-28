What you need to know before the opening bell: September 28, 2017

Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, with investors awaiting a report on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter.

The U.S. Commerce Department's final estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product is expected to show the economy grew at a 3.0 percent annualized rate, unchanged from the prior reading. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.09 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini future were down 0.11 per cent.

Canada's main stock index closed higher on Wednesday, despite a sharp drop in Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) shares after the plane and train maker was hit by a steep U.S. tariff, as heavyweight financial stocks moved higher.