TSX futures flat as investors hold bets pre-BoC

What you need to know before the opening bell: July 11, 2017

Canadian stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors seemed wary of making big bets ahead of Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Forecasters are divided on whether the central bank will raise rates, but data from the overnight index swaps market shows that money markets are almost fully priced for an increase, while an 80 per cent chance of a second hike has been implied by December.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Housing starts data is due at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, rebounding from a seven-month low at the end of last week, led by its materials and energy groups as commodity prices rose.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.04 per cent.