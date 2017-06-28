What you need to know before the opening bell: June 28, 2017

Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices edged lower after an industry report showed an increase in U.S. crude inventory.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 851,000 barrels last week, while analysts expected a decline. Inventories of gasoline and distillates also increased, the API said.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 per cent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday as technology and gold mining shares retreated, offsetting gains in the energy sector as oil prices climbed.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.08 per cent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.27 per cent.